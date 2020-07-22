HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Up 6.5%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.32, 5,904,486 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 3,730,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.14.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $75.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 249,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 942,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.