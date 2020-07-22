Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.38

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.38 and last traded at C$20.24, with a volume of 18911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.80.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc will post 3.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,600.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

