HOMIHELP Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $350,725.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $9.99 or 0.00106594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.01884047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00189476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00119927 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

