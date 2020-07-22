Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

