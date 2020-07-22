Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 409.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $7,324,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.34. 47,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

