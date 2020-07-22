Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 73,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,741,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 1,861,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 949,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,404,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 886,977 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.