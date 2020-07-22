HUNT Market Cap Hits $308,210.12 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. HUNT has a total market cap of $308,210.12 and $218.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

