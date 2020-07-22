Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.75

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.72, with a volume of 696032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSE. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. CSFB cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.47.

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.71.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C($1.30). The firm had revenue of C$4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is -14.55%.

About Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

