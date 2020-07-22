Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $308,878.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.48 or 0.05138903 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056429 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bgogo, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.