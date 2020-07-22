Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark raised shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

IAG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 302,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,253. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Iamgold by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

