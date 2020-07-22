ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.02, 8,753,010 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 8,795,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBN. Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.20.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,411,000 after buying an additional 887,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

