Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.99. 52,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,100. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average of $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

