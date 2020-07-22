Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

