Insider Selling: IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,750 shares in the company, valued at C$542,272.50.

Frederick William Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Frederick William Davidson sold 24,000 shares of IMPACT Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$17,040.00.

Shares of CVE:IPT traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,387. IMPACT Silver Corp has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 million and a P/E ratio of -28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.