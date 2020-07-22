Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.56, for a total transaction of C$1,542,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,796.

On Friday, May 29th, Peter Megaw sold 37,500 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$639,750.00.

MAG stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 285,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.96. The company has a current ratio of 104.90, a quick ratio of 103.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.56. MAG Silver Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$23.74.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.82.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

