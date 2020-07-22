Insight 2811 Inc. Invests $235,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 54,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $172.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $171.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average of $156.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.