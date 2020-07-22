Insight 2811 Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.18. 4,250,640 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

