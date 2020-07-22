Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.17

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.17 and last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 4903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.
Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,953,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
