Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.17

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.17 and last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 4903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,953,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

