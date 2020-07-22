Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.47

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$138.47 and last traded at C$138.34, with a volume of 12636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$129.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$132.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.48.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5673744 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total transaction of C$127,683.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$729,325.30.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

