Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 376,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,771. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

