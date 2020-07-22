Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.64

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.64 and last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 126908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFP shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Interfor from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $952.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$479.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interfor Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,000.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

