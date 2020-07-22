Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $656.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $20.27 on Wednesday, hitting $678.42. 34,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,846. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $675.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $582.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,974,596. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,456.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

