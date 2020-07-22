Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Benin Management CORP’s 7th Largest Position

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,873,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.