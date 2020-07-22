Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $265.79. 3,732,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $269.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

