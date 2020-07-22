Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 884.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 827,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,055,000 after purchasing an additional 168,985 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.60. 33,713,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,037,108. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.