Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L cut its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust accounts for 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Goodwin Daniel L owned about 0.23% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.