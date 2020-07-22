Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,293 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 4.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 780,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 345,632 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $$24.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

