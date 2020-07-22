IoTeX One Day Volume Reaches $4.77 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Coineal and Bgogo. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $33.87 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.41 or 0.05139090 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00056418 BTC.

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coineal, IDEX, Binance, Bgogo and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

