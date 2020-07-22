iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Holdings Cut by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 2,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

