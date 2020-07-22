iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

HDV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. 18,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,419. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

