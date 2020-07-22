iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Trimmed by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,845 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $32,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,139.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 239.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 11,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,393. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92.

