iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after buying an additional 143,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,666,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,568 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

