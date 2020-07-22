iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,189 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,240,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. 2,622,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54.

