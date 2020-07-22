iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 416,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 15.2% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,498,000 after buying an additional 109,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 934,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.05. 384,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.