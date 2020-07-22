iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 326,490 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,849 shares during the period.

REET traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,989. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

