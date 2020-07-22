iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.77. The company had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $250.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.