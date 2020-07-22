iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 255.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 122,585 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,784,514. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.