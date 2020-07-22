iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Epstein & White Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,977 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for 4.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

