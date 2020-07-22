iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,805 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truefg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,180,734. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.