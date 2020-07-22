iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 121.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF accounts for 3.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. 2,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,315. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.