iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 9.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $203.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.