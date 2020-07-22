iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after purchasing an additional 741,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after purchasing an additional 811,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. 98,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

