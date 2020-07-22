iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. 2,388,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

