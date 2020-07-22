iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $147.83. 16,792,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.