iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after buying an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,259,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.03. 24,075,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

