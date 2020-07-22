iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Decreased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,452,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average of $140.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

