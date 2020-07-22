iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. 90,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

