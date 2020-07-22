iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,128,676 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 268,732 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,311,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 540,706 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,250,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 108,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 121.3% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,040,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 570,212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,389,479. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

