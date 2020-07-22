iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.47. 76,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,455. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

