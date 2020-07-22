iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118,312 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.9% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. 159,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.